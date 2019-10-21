Week of the Italian Language sets stage for Swiss theatre performance in Amman

AMMAN — Marking this year’s Week of the Italian Language in the World, with the theme “Italian on stage”, the Swiss embassy in Amman has invited the Dimitri Theatre Academy to perform in Amman.

The Week of the Italian Language is celebrated all over the world by Switzerland and Italy, the countries that share Italian as an official language, according to a Swiss embassy statement.

The event takes place yearly throughout the third week of October and aims at promoting the Italian language.

For the week’s closing ceremony, Swiss actor Michele Rezzonico, who graduated from the Dimitri Theatre Academy, will perform his latest piece titled “YouToBe” together with Clarinetist Simone Mauri at Al Shams Theatre on October 27, according to the statement.

“YouToBe” tells the story of a CEO and founder of an IT company who describes a dream he had during a gathering with his IT associates. In the dream, the famous IT guru meets a giant computer, which convinces him to use an online platform: YouToBe.

The show aims to illustrate and reflect on the impact of technology and digitalisation on human life and interpersonal relationships.

The Dimitri Theatre Academy, located in Verscio in the Italian-speaking Canton of Ticino in Switzerland, was founded in 1975 by Dimitri, the renowned “Clown of Ascona”.

It specialises in the training of physical theatre and “embodies an unprecedented approach to different theatre and circus traditions”. It is affiliated with the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland, according to the statement.

In addition to the performance, the theatre group will also hold workshops in Amman and Zaatari refugee camp under the artistic direction of Daniel Bausch, vice dean of the academy.

This project is part of a regional tour, including performances in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

“YouToBe” will be performed on October 27 at 7pm at Al Shams Theatre. The Embassy of Italy in Jordan will host an informal reception prior the show.

“The knowledge of Italian is not indispensable in order to be able to understand the show”, read the statement, as the performance is “mainly based on body language”. Entrance is free of charge.