Water subscribers urged to prevent frost damage to pipes

AMMAN — With around-zero temperatures forecast for the week, authorities on Sunday issued tips on preventing damage caused by frozen meters and bursting pipes.

Temperatures during the day will be around zero in several parts of the Kingdom and will dip to freezing levels at night; therefore, water subscribers are urged to follow instructions to avoid damages during the frost spell, Ministry of Water and Irrigation Spokesperson Omar Salameh said.

“If water meters or water lines are not located in a heated place, they should be properly insulated against the cold air and water. Wrap them with insulation, a piece of cloth or burlap. Also, cover the water meter with a plastic bag,” Salameh instructed.

The official underscored that if people follow the ministry’s instructions ahead of the expected freezing weather conditions, especially at night, they will avoid financial losses as well as water cuts.

“If water meters and pipes freeze and burst, they will leave the property without water, while the owner of the property will be responsible for paying for the cost of replacing the water meter, which costs around JD25,” Salameh told The Jordan Times.

He noted that the ministry receives scores of complaints about frozen meters every winter, noting that applying the guidelines of the ministry prevents damage to water meters and pipes.

Temperatures during this week are expected to drop to zero in Amman at night and well below zero in mountainous areas, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

The department indicated that minimum temperatures in Amman will be 2°C to 3°C on Monday and Tuesday nights, but will drop again to zero and -1ºC on Wednesday night.