Water-related complaints rose to nearly 669,000 in 2019 — ministry

AMMAN — The Water Ministry received a total of 668,953 complaints from across the Kingdom during 2019 through its unified complaints centre, according to a ministry statement made available to The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

“Citizens living in areas considered ‘hotspots’ felt significant improvement in regards to the water condition after the ministry conducted several projects to improve water distribution, main networks, lines and several wells,” Ministry Spokesperson Omar Salameh said in the statement.

The number of complaints increased by 61,495 from 607,453 in 2018, he said, noting that there are 25 offices around the Kingdom to follow up on the complaints.

In 2019, June witnessed the most complaints, at around 83,632, while in 2018, July saw the highest number at 80,729 complaints.

Network damage comprised 34 per cent of all complaints in 2019, while blockages accounted for 50 per cent and sewage-related complaints for 16 per cent, according to the statement.

In 2019, the Aqaba Water Company processed the most complaints, followed by Miyahuna, the Water Authority of Jordan and Yarmouk Water Company.

Salameh urged the public to cooperate with water sector institutions and report any complaints and violations to the unified number: 117116. He also called on citizens to report network damage on WhatsApp at 0794500686 or 0791500696 and to send the location of the damage to expedite response.