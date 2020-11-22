Virus crisis exacerbates mental health issues — experts

AMMAN — As the presence of COVID-19 in people’s lives lingers on and infections in Jordan have increased significantly in the last couple months, mental health issues have noticeably increased among the population, according to psychiatric experts.

Many new cases of anxiety and depression have emerged through the crisis, while some patients already diagnosed have experienced a regression in their condition, specialist psychiatrist Mohammad Abu Halimah told The Jordan Times over the phone on Sunday.

“The coronavirus crisis has impacted people’s lives in regard to economy, health and family affairs, and with its global presence and wide media coverage, the impact was more visible,” Abu Halimah said.

He explained that the impact of COVID-19 has been very significant because even now, almost a year later, it is still present.

“The psychological impact also stems from the way countries have dealt with the virus and attempted to prevent its spread, which affected people’s finances, their own economies and the economy of the world at large,” Abu Halimah said.

He added that “these measures have changed people’s traditions and norms greatly, preventing them from holding funerals and mourning their dear ones or celebrating achievements and marriages through parties, thus limiting their social activity.”

According to the psychiatrist, the current coexisting generations, from the eldest to the youngest, have never experienced such limitations on their lifestyle, making the situation new for all of them. And in addition to the aforementioned repercussions, the virus seems to cause anxiety and depression in 60 to 70 per cent of the people it infects.

“It is a known fact that there are viruses that boost the symptoms of depression and increase its impact, and research have shown that the novel coronavirus is one of them,” Abu Halimah said.

Those who remain uninfected are also experiencing discomfort and fear; spending their time either at home to protect themselves or having to go out in fear; “afraid to shop, be at work around their colleagues and afraid of each other”, he said, adding that those with children also have to keep them at home, resorting to remote learning, without any recreational activity to alleviate their boredom.

The specialist also referred to the impact of lockdowns and quarantine, which, he said, make even people who like to stay at home feel choked, since they are being forced to stay inside rather than having a choice.

“In first world countries, the governments are able to secure their people’s livelihood and basic necessities, making it easier to impose lockdowns without issues, but in Jordan many live on daily wages and lack social protections, which creates frustration during lockdowns,” Abu Halimah said.

Psychiatrist and addiction specialist Maen Abki said: “COVID-19 has had significant direct and indirect impact on people, especially in the last couple months when cases hiked.”

The issues at the beginning of the crisis, during the comprehensive and extended lockdowns and curfews, were mainly focused on fear over finances and economy, as well as the uncertainty of the future, Abki told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

“Afterwards, when the cases hiked and many were infected, a stigma developed as patients were treated almost like criminals, although COVID-19 is a disease that no one can control. This caused depression among the patients, as people shied away from them and stared at them with disdain as if it was their fault,” Abki noted.

“As the virus impacted every area of life negatively, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in cases of anxiety and depression, mostly new cases, while those who were already under treatment, in spite of minor regressions, have coped better,” the psychiatrist said.

He noted that lockdown and quarantine have caused an increase in panic and anxiety attacks among other issues, causing people to feel tied down and choked at all times, unable to perform the activities they were used to or the things they liked to do the same as before.