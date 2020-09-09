Virus challenges call for ‘new renaissance in Mashreq’ — Prince Hassan

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan, chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), on Tuesday stressed the importance of developing a modern industrial base with high added value in the Mashreq region (eastern Arab countries) to address challenges, highlighting that Jordan is a “pivotal” country in Middle East.

Speaking during a virtual dialogue session, titled: "The Post-COVID-19 World – The Required Change and its Inevitability," organised by the Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum, Prince Hassan said these challenges necessitate a "new renaissance in the Mashreq region", by improving networking means to remove barriers.

The prince also lauded efforts of young people who work in small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which create job opportunities that contribute to alleviating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, showcasing Jordan as a hub for innovation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the session, Prince Hassan also highlighted the importance of supporting emerging companies at all stages, not only in the phase of entering markets, but also in offering feasible solutions and endorsing laws that facilitate their work.

On digital transformation, the prince noted that the pandemic has proven that digital transformation enhances efficiency and productivity, adding that "innovation is not a mere technical issue, but rather a way to activate and empower people through technology".

To gain foresight, Prince Hassan called for establishing a primary platform to build an interactive environment to coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders, discuss priorities and foster cooperation.

The prince called for launching a study into the geographical, economic and social context, to address integration rather than differences.

The event saw the participation of officials and businesspeople from Jordan, Palestine, Egypt among other Arab countries.