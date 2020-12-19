Virtual event offers opportunities for 20 startups to showcase business portfolios

AMMAN — The Jusoor Small Business Accelerator (SBA) Programme ended on Thursday with a virtual demo day, giving the opportunity for 20 selected startups to showcase their business portfolios to investors.

Attended by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, the programme aimed to assist small businesses’ growth by utilising a hybrid approach consisting of providing both mentorship and guidance, Jusoor SBA Project Manager Zeina Abu-Dalbouh told The Jordan Times on Saturday.

“With a methodical approach, the trainers and mentors guided and supported Syrian and Jordanian entrepreneurs,” Abu-Dalbouh said.

Abu-Dalbouh noted that having the government’s support has been “an important pillar” for the creation and implementation of projects.

“Jusoor plays an important role in supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs by training and connecting them to investors and other supporting partners in a way they can grow their businesses,” Hanandeh noted during the demo day.

Over the past six months, the Jusoor SBA programme has provided targeted business support to 20 small businesses in the Kingdom during their early stages of development, according to a Jusoor statement sent to The Jordan Times.

“Small businesses in Jordan, whether foreign- or Jordanian-led, face serious challenges in the way to becoming viable and successful, therefore they need specialised assistance and support,” Jusoor Executive Director Grace Atkinson said.

Jusoor is an international nongovernmental organisation and a leading global actor in educational and entrepreneurial programmes for Syrian and host communities’ children and youth, according to the statement.

The SBA programme was managed by Jusoor and was funded by Sanad Entrepreneurship Academy.