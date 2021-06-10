USAID Recycling launches ‘Waste Management and Recycling Acceleration’ training

AMMAN — The USAID Recycling in Jordan activity launched its first “Waste Management and Recycling Acceleration” training on May 24, to help firms and entrepreneurs working in the solid waste management and recycling sector expand their service offerings and run sustainable businesses.

The training will be conducted during May and June 2021 and will include virtual and physical training sessions for 11 businesses, according to a USAID statement.

It will integrate international best practices in field operations and address real life challenges that businesses face in offering their recycling services, the statement said.

Training topics include industry analysis and evaluation, marketing and sales, business modeling, process mapping and operations, quality assurance and quality control, financial knowledge and literacy, and practical skills, such as solid waste management characterisation and sorting techniques.

The training will ultimately be delivered to a total of 120 businesses, according to the statement.

USAID’s Recycling in Jordan activity uses a market systems approach to increase commercial sector utilisation of recycling services in Amman. The project works closely with private recycling firms, the commercial sector, the Ministry of Environment, and the Greater Amman Municipality to increase business competitiveness by strengthening market linkages and improving the business enabling environment.

By transforming a largely informal network of recycling services into a competitive recycling industry, the project will contribute to sustainable solid waste management in Amman, concluded the staetment.