US to sell F16s, related equipment to Jordan through grant assistance — State Department

AMMAN — The Bureau of Political-Military Affairs at the US State Department on Saturday said that the proposed sale of F-16 C/D Block 70 aircraft and related equipment are possibly being sold for an estimated cost of $4.21 billion through grant assistance.

“This proposed sale is being financed entirely through @StateDeptPM's Foreign Military Financing grant assistance -- a smart @USForeignAssist investment in strengthening a vital U.S. partner on a wide range of regional security,” the bureau said in a tweet.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Thursday, according to a news release issued by the agency.