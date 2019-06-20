US refutes reports of pressure on Jordan to give up Jerusalem custodianship

AMMAN — A top US official on Wednesday said that the US “has not and will not” pressure Jordan to give up its role as the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations by President Donald Trump Jason Greenblatt said: “The United States has not and will not pressure Jordan to give up its special role with regard to the Muslim Holy Shrines as set forth in Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel.”

“Speculation to the contrary is completely false,” Greenblatt added on his official Twitter account.

Greenblatt is part of the US administration team responsible for drafting a proposal to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, dubbed as “the deal of the century”.

The contents of the proposal have not been revealed so far, and no date has been set for its roll-out.

US President Donald Trump broke global consensus in 2017 by recognising occupied Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the US embassy there last May.