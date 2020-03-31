UNHCR appeals for $27 million to help refugees, Jordanians combat coronavirus

UNCR said that money needed for Jordan will go towards maintaining essential services such as hospitals and clinics — including in refugee camps — procuring medical equipment, providing urgent cash assistance and stepping up life-saving protection interventions (Photo courtesy of UNHCR)

AMMAN — The UNHCR on Monday launched an appeal for $27 million to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Jordan, according to a statement from the UN agency.

As part of a global appeal calling for $255 million to urgently support preparedness and response measures for refugees and those forcibly displaced, money needed for Jordan will go towards maintaining essential services such as hospitals and clinics — including in refugee camps — procuring medical equipment, providing urgent cash assistance and stepping up life-saving protection interventions such as urgent referrals for domestic violence cases and other forms of gender-based violence, the statement said.

Thanks to funding already received from the Government of Japan, the UNHCR this week contributed $1.2 million to the Ministry of Health to aid in the procurement of medical equipment, laboratory tests and personal protective equipment (PPE), noted the statement.

A key reminder is that the coronavirus outbreak can only be addressed through international solidarity and cooperation, the UNHCR said in the statement.

To date in Jordan, there have been no cases of refugees who have contracted the coronavirus, but the UNHCR continues to observe the negative impact of measures to prevent the spread of the virus on refugee families as well as the local Jordanian host community.

With many refugees relying on the informal economy for work, the effects of a reduced number of job opportunities on vulnerable individuals has “already been stark”.

“Over the last two weeks at the UNHCR, colleagues across the organisation have received hundreds of enquiries from vulnerable refugee families requesting additional support because of the dire financial situation they are finding themselves in,” UNHCR Jordan Representative, Dominik Bartsch, was quoted in the statement as saying.

“We hope that funds raised through this appeal will go some way in alleviating the challenges they are facing as well as supporting the Government of Jordan in implementing a comprehensive and inclusive response,” Bartsch said.

Under measures imposed by the Government of Jordan to curb the spread of the virus, the UNHCR has closed its registration and community centres across the country and suspended in-person interviews and counselling.

Despite this, operations to protect refugees in Jordan are ongoing. Essential staff are on the ground in Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps daily, and elsewhere, staff across the operation continue to work on a remote basis, maximising digital and online channels to support refugees during this difficult time.

In addition, essential services, such as hospitals, clinics and supermarkets, remain open in refugee camps and electricity provision has also been enhanced to over 14 hours a day to support children who are studying via TV and e-learning platforms.

Refugees across the Kingdom continue to adhere to and practise social distancing and follow health advisories shared by the UNHCR and the Ministry of Health, the statement said.

The appeal, which feeds into the global UN call for $2 billion in funding launched last week, aims at supporting countries in responding to the coronavirus, the UN agency said.

For Jordan, which has continued to welcome and host approximately 750,000 refugees from 52 nationalities, the impact of more than 260 confirmed coronavirus cases has already put an additional strain on infrastructure and services.

In order to ensure that all those who call the Kingdom home, including refugees, can continue to access the healthcare and support they need, these additional funds are “desperately needed”, read the statement.

“At UNHCR we continue to have a productive and very cooperative working relationship with the Government of Jordan and a variety of specialised line ministries. The challenges facing refugees are, on the whole, the same challenges that are facing vulnerable Jordanians, and together we can stop the spread of this virus,” Bartsch said.