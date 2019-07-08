UNESCO designates Muwaqqar municipality as ‘learning city’

AMMAN — UNESCO has recently inducted the Muwaqqar district municipality as a member into its Institute for Lifelong Learning’s Global Network of Learning Cities, due to the municipality’s commitment to spreading the ideals of sustainability and its preparedness to partner with different institutions.

UNESCO’s designation of Muwaqqar as a member of its Global Network of Learning Cities was the result of unified and continuous efforts between the Ministry of Local Administration and the Jordan National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, Muwaqqar Mayor Mifleh Khdeir said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Sunday.

On its nomination form, the municipality stressed that it had adopted the values of a “learning city”, which play a key role in achieving global initiatives including the Sustainable Development Goals, Khdeir said.

Education is the key to creating change and it helps mitigate the challenges facing governments around the world, such as implementing clean energy projects.

Khdeir also highlighted the value of being dubbed a “learning city” in improving comprehensive learning, achieving sustainable development, adhering to benchmark practices and exchanging expertise with counterpart cities.

UNESCO’s network of learning cities supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in the world’s cities by promoting policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities, and by providing capacity development to encourage cities to progress, according to UNESCO’s website.