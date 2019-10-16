UNESCO board endorses draft resolution on Jerusalem

AMMAN — UNESCO’s Executive Board has unanimously endorsed a draft resolution on the city of Jerusalem and its walls during its 207th session, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Wednesday.

Qudah underlined the importance of the decision, which was the result of Jordanian diplomatic efforts, in coordination with Palestine and UNESCO’s Arab and Muslim groups, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The decision affirms all previous gains that have been stipulated in the Jerusalem file, he added.

Qudah highlighted that the resolution and its appendix stress all the components of Jordan’s stance on the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls, including Muslim and Christian holy sites, noting that it also reiterates rejection of all Israeli violations and unilateral measures at these locations.

The resolution calls on Israel to halt all illegal unilateral procedures and violations against Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and in the Old City, Qudah said.

“The appendix reiterates the invalidity of all Israeli measures that seek to alter the identity of the Holy City and serves as a reminder of the 16 UNESCO decisions on Jerusalem, all of which deplore Israel’s failure, as an occupying force, to halt the digging and building of tunnels among other illegal acts in East Jerusalem,” Qudah highlighted.

The ministry spokesperson said the resolution demanded the “swift appointment” of a permanent UNESCO representative to Jerusalem’s Old City to monitor all actions taken within the organisation’s scope.

Qudah noted that the resolution urges the dispatch of an “interactive monitoring mission” from UNESCO to Jerusalem to keep track of all violations made by the occupation’s forces.

The Jordanian charge d’affaires to Paris said that East Jerusalem is occupied Palestinian territory, holding Israel accountable for maintaining its historical and legal status quo.

He added that under Hashemite Custodianship, Jordan will continue to play its role in protecting the Holy City’s Muslim and Christian sites.