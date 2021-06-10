UNDP, Norway partner to launch community-building ‘Network of Local Governments’ project

Guests pose for a group photo during the launch of the ‘Network of Local Governments’project in Dhiban on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of UNDP)

AMMAN — The Government of Norway, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on Wednesday launched the “Network of Local Governments” project in Dhiban Municipality.

The project aims to create a nationwide platform to more effectively link decision-makers at the national level with municipalities and local communities to promote regular public consultation and participation, according to a UNDP statement.

In this initial phase, the project targets 60 municipalities in six governorates: Irbid, Ajloun, Balqa, Madaba, Aqaba and Tafileh, covering the northern, central and southern regions of Jordan.

The project provides the opportunity to support effective open government and bridge the citizens’ lack of social connectivity, especially in vulnerable and marginalised segments, through the establishment of multipurpose gathering spaces and employing digital transformation tools, the statement said.

Through this initiative, the project will promote principles of transparency, accountability, integrity at both the national and local levels, according to the statement.

The launch was attended by the Governor of Madaba Ali Al Madi, Ambassador of Norway to Jordan Tone Allers, UNDP Resident Representative in Jordan Sara Ferrer Olivella, Deputy Resident Representative, Majida Al Assaf, member of senate, representatives from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Local Administration, Municipality of Dhiban and a group of youth and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at the local level.

Madi opened the launch by stating: “We are pleased with this collaboration with the Royal Norwegian Embassy and UNDP Jordan, as this presents a valuable support to the community. This is a great achievement, and I am happy that the project’s kick-off is from Dhiban.”

“Norway is happy to support this initiative, in cooperation with Jordanian partners and the UNDP. Inclusion, transparency and accountability are essential to create sustainable development and growth. We hope that the Network of Local Governance will contribute positively in this regard,” said Allers.

UNDP Resident Representative Sara Ferrer Olivella said: “Inclusive political participation is at the heart of vibrant countries. We are pleased to support national efforts in establishing a platform that brings value by better connecting local governments and communities to ensure no one is left behind. Only by promoting peaceful and inclusive societies, we will be able to reach the aspirations of 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The launch was part of opening the first multi-purpose room in Dhiban and the first hybrid dialogue (physical and virtual) between decision-makers and representatives from the community, including youth, women and CSOs, to voice out development priorities in Dhiban.