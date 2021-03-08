UNDP holds talk to mark International Women’s Day

AMMAN — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-Jordan on Sunday held a talk titled “When Women Lead, Change Happens” to mark International Women’s Day.

Shedding light on women’s experiences during the pandemic, the event was mainly attended by UNDP Resident Representative Sara Ferrer Olivella, in addition to 12 women beneficiaries of UNDP programmes.

During the event, Olivella pointed out that this year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Women in Leadership”, noting that it is of utmost importance “to just take a moment to recognise and celebrate all women”.

Olivella also praised the participants’ courage, saying that “all of you have chosen to take risks and do something very different”.

Regarding the traits that make a good leader, Olivella said that commitment and passion, family support and economic empowerment are vital, noting that “women’s economic empowerment is all about confidence, ability to manage their own finances, and having influence over the household budget”.

Olivella added that financial inclusion is about institutions and policy makers’ prioritisation of women’s equal access to financial instruments such as credit and loans.

According to a statement sent to The Jordan Times, the discussion was based on principles of feminist leadership, gearing towards “establishing cooperation instead of competition”.

The purpose of the event was to further empower women by supporting them in reflecting their own leadership experiences, the statement said.