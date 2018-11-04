Under King's directives, Issawi checks on Royal Initiatives in Tafileh, Maan

AMMAN — Under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, on Friday visited Tafileh's Al Hasa, Jurf Ad Daraweesh and Maan's Al Jafur.

During his visit, Issawi discussed the region's needs and demands with citizens and community leaders.

Issawi said that such field visits aim at enhancing communication with citizens from across the Kingdom, as well as implementing development projects under Royal Initiatives to improve citizens' living conditions and offer them quality services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that a number of projects under Royal Initiatives have been implemented in Al Hasa and Jurf Ad Daraweesh, including a military healthcare centre, schools, youth centres and 28 housing units for underprivileged families, according to Petra.

Issawi added that Al Hasa district still needs more development projects, stressing that the Royal initiatives in the future will be focused on income-generating projects, Petra reported.

Citizens' demands in Tafileh, 180km south of Amman, were focused on finding solutions to poverty and unemployment, and supporting and encouraging agricultural projects.

In Maan, 220km south of Amman, Issawi checked on a number of projects implemented under Royal Initiatives in the southern governorate.

He promised to study the demands of citizens in Al Jafur, including the creation of job opportunities, improving the healthcare centre, increasing the allocations of national aid funding and increasing the social responsibility of companies operating in the region, according to Petra.