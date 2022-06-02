UN chief expresses condolences to family of Jordanian peacekeeper killed in Mali

AMMAN — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack perpetrated against a logistics convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Wednesday in the vicinity of Kidal town.

A peacekeeper from Jordan was killed and three others were injured.

The Secretary-General expressed his deep condolences to the family of the victim, Jordanian Peacekeeper Sergeant Ali Juma’a Shehadeh Al Jawabreh, as well as to the Kingdom and people of Jordan. He wished a speedy recovery to the injured, according to a statement posted on the UN Jordan website.

The Secretary General recalled that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

He called on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary General reaffirmed the determination of the United Nations to support the people of Mali in their quest for peace and security, according to the statement.

The members of the Security Council also condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated against MINUSMA on Wednesday.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to Jordan. They also expressed condolences to the United Nations. They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. They paid tribute to all peacekeepers who risk their lives, according to the UN Jordan website.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to MINUSMA and the other security presences in Mali and in the Sahel region, as mentioned in resolution 2584 (2021).

Also on Thursday, the United Nations Country Team in Jordan expressed their deep condolences to Jordan, its government, and the family of Jawabreh.

They also wish a speedy and full recovery to the three peacekeepers wounded in the same attack; two of them are Jordanians.

Jordan is the 34th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently deploys 639 military and police personnel to UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Sudan and South Sudan, according to the UN.