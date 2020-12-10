UK, France call on nations to commit to Paris Climate Agreement

AMMAN — The adoption of the Paris Agreement on December 12, 2015 in Paris during COP 21 was the culmination of more than 20 years of climate discussions, said a joint statement from the British and French embassies in Amman.

“Today we are celebrating the fifth anniversary of this agreement. The Paris Agreement, signed by 194 parties and ratified by 188, sets in stone an ambitious collective goal necessary for the preservation of planetary ecosystems and the living conditions of populations. One of its core aims is to contain the rise in temperatures below 2 °C and to strive to limit it to 1.5 °C,” read the statement.

However, the world is a long way from this target. The World Meteorological Organisation estimates that the period 2016-2020 has been the hottest on record, said the statement.

France, UK committed

To put the climate back on the international agenda, France, the United Kingdom and the United Nations, in partnership with Chile and Italy, have organised a virtual summit on December 12, marking the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the landmark Paris Agreement.

The “Climate Ambition Summit” calls on countries around the world to submit ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) or other climate plans ahead of the UN COP26 climate talks, hosted by the UK in Glasgow November 2021.

To demonstrate its commitment to tackling climate change, the UK recently announced a 68 per cent reduction in emissions compared to 1990 levels by 2030 and an intention to reach net zero by 2050.

The UK is reducing emissions by the fastest rate of any major economy.

France’s efforts in the fight against climate change are within the collective effort of the European Union, the statement said.

Today, the EU is on track to exceed its target of reducing CO2 emissions by 20 per cent by 2020 compared to 1990. The European Union aims for climate neutrality by 2050.

Beyond the pandemic

“COVID-19 has led to an unprecedented shutdown of large parts of the global economy with severe economic and social consequences for all countries. As we recover, the decisions we make today will either lay the foundation for sound, sustainable and inclusive growth or lock-in polluting emissions for decades,” the statement said.

The extensive post C-19 recovery plans being adopted in many countries across the world, provide “a historic opportunity” to change economic and development models.

France will ensure that economic recovery promotes a new growth model based on decarbonisation, green energy and innovation with 30 billion euros from the 100 billion of the “France Relance” fund dedicated to environmental spending.

The UK’s recently announced 10-point plan is an investment in the economy of the future, and will create 250,000 new ‘Green Collar’ jobs in the UK by 2030.

“We are building on strong foundations. Between 1990 and 2018, the UK reduced emissions by 43% while the economy grew by 75 per cent. We will continue to grow our economy by greening it,” the statement said

Supporting partners

To achieve common goals, France and the UK are committed to stand by their partners and friends. The UK committed to double International Climate Finance to £11.6bn over the period 2021 to 2025.

The commitment made by French President Emmanuel Macron to mobilize at least 5 billion euros for climate finance by 2020, was reached and exceeded in 2019, with 5,96 billion euros, the statement said

France and the UK encouraged all other donor countries to increase their future provision of climate finance similarly.

Jordan, which is already one of the world’s most water stressed nations, is not spared by the impact of the global warming. The UK and France along with other partners are supporting Jordan to create innovative solutions for water reuse, wastewater recycling and reduced water consumption, noted the statement.

Jordan has also the potential to build its renewable energy sector and export renewable energy to the region, supporting its economic recovery. Research shows that taking a green economic pathway and restoring eco-systems has the potential to generate growth across the agriculture, technology, energy and tourism sectors, providing employment for Jordanians at all levels.

France and the UK called on all countries to develop ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions and embed use of National Adaptation Plans and National Green Growth Plans.

This will provide an opportunity for the world to come together for building a greener and more resilient future, the statement said.

“Lives, livelihoods and ecosystems — already made more fragile by COVID-19 — are at risk and we must face the reality of adapting to climate change together. We will uphold the Paris Agreement and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals as crucial frameworks for guiding the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis,” concluded the statement.