UAE embassy celebrates 50th National Day in Amman

By JT - Dec 02,2021 - Last updated at Dec 02,2021

AMMAN — The Emirati embassy in Amman on Wednesday night celebrated their 50th National Day.

Senate President Faisal Fayez, Lower House Speaker Abdulkarim Dughmi and Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the ceremony along with other officials and diplomats, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmad Al Bloushi, during the ceremony, stressed the “deep-rooted” ties between the countries and the developments they have achieved in all fields, reviewing the progress that the UAE has witnessed at various levels.