Two public dental clinics to be opened in Amman

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health has announced plans to open two public dental centres in Amman, the first of their kind in the Kingdom.

After a meeting with the Jordan Dental Association on Sunday, in which its president Azem Qaddoumi put forward the proposal for the dental centres, Minister of Health Saad Jaber directed ministry members to commence with a study on the project.

“The minister sees potential and benefit coming out of this project. That is why he was keen to take up the suggestion and immediately ask the dental department in the ministry to conduct a study that assesses the budget, logistics and personnel needed,” said ministry spokesperson Hatem Azrai.

Azrai added that the minister asked for the study to be ready in “no more than two weeks, so as to start the necessary procedures for opening the clinics as soon as possible.”

For the Jordan Dental Association, the clinics serve two purposes, according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times. One is the presence of public dental clinics to serve citizens, and the other is to benefit dental students.

“We ask for these clinics because dental students struggle to find a public hospital to serve their residency in once they graduate. The public hospitals are limited and overwhelmed with dental graduates from both private and public universities signing up for training,” said the association’s president in the statement.

He added: “This way, they have their own place to train and later work in, which means we can also raise the number of seats for dentistry in universities.”

Azrai concluded that although the first two clinics are to be opened in Amman, the ministry plans on opening “at least one” in each governorate later on.