Two Jordanians reportedly kidnapped in Syria – Foreign Ministry

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry’s operations department is following up on the reported kidnapping of two Jordanians in Syria, the ministry’s spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, said on Tuesday.

Qudah said that the ministry contacted one of the reported victims’ fathers, who revealed that one of the kidnappers informed him over the phone that the incident had occurred in light of a financial dispute with a third Jordanian citizen residing in Ramtha, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Qudah stressed that the ministry is following up on the incident with the relevant Jordanian and Syrian authorities via the Jordanian Embassy in Damascus.