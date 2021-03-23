You are here
Tuesday open day to vaccinate medical personnel
By JT - Mar 23,2021 - Last updated at Mar 23,2021
AMMAN — The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) on Monday announced that Tuesday will be open day to vaccinate medical personnel, whether working in the public or private sectors, against COVID-19.
Healthcare workers, who registered on the national platform vaccine.jo, can receive the vaccine in specified centres across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
