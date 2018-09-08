You are here
Tuesday an official holiday — PM
By JT - Sep 08,2018 - Last updated at Sep 08,2018
AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz announced that Tuesday will be an official holiday, halting the work of ministries, official departments, institutions and public bodies on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
