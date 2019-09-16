TRC invites telecom companies for 5G trial

AMMAN — The Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC) on Monday informed the telecommunication companies in the Kingdom about trial runs of the fifth generation (5G) network.

TRC Chief Commissioner Ghazi Jbour said test runs are available within the frequency of 3,640-3,700 megahertz and 3,740-3,800 megahertz, according to a TRC statement.

Jbour expressed the commission’s readiness to offer the necessary support for trial runs by interested companies.

5G technologies are known for their high speed in transferring huge data and their conformity with advanced and modern technologies, which qualifies the 5G to be an economic platform that supports transformation in the digital economy and the concept of the fourth industrial revolution, he said.

The chief commissioner pointed out that 5G networks will not only be traditional communication networks and platforms, but will also act as economic platforms that provide services and applications in the health, education, transport, water, industrial and smart cities sectors, among others.

Jbour noted that such networks will contribute to improving the quality of services presented to beneficiaries and enhancing the economic growth.

The 5G is expected to connect people, things, data, applications, transport systems and cities in smart networked communication environments, according to the International Telecommunication Union website.

It should transport a huge amount of data much faster, reliably connect an extremely large number of devices and process very high volumes of data with minimal delay.

5G technologies are expected to support applications such as smart homes and buildings, smart cities, 3D video, work and play in the cloud, remote medical services, virtual and augmented reality and massive machine-to-machine communications for industry automation, the website added.