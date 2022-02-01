Transport, tourism ministers inspect Hijaz Railway Corporation route

Minister of Transport Wajih Azaizeh and Tourism Minister Nayef Fayez at the Hijaz Railwa's Amman station on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Transport Wajih Azaizeh on Tuesday emphasised the necessity to ease all obstacles facing the passenger transport project between Zarqa and Amman.

During an inspection tour, conducted on a train running from the Zarqa station to the Amman station, Azaizeh highlighted the need for a safe, modern and regular transport service between the two governorates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Following his tour, Azaizeh met Tourism Minister Nayef Fayez at the Amman station, to discuss the Jordan Hijaz Railway Corporation’s (JHRC) previous experience in the “Urdun Jannah” programme.

The two ministers stressed the importance of the inclusion of rail journeys in “Urdun Jannah’s” activities for this season.

The two ministers also checked on the readiness of the JHRC to receive passengers.

The “Urdun Jannah” programme, a joint effort between the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board, aims to promote domestic tourism for Jordanians and the country's residents to revive domestic tourism and alleviate the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Urdunn Jannah’’ programme provides free transportation (buses) and meals for the participants, as well as a tour guide for each bus. The ministry covers over 50 per cent of the programme's total cost, with a JD6 million budget was allocated in 2021.

The Hijaz Railway was constructed in 1908 with the aim to transport pilgrims to Medina. Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II called on Muslims around the world to collect donations to realise the project, which cost five million gold Ottoman liras.

The Hijaz track, which was designed by some 17 German engineers, is 1,303km long, connecting Damascus with Medina through Amman and Maan.

The track never made it to Mecca because work was interrupted by the outbreak of World War I.