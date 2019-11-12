Transforming work culture tied to economic growth — Al-Ississ

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives, given during the Speech from the Throne, were clear about the need to change work culture to prove to citizens and the private sector that the situation in the Kingdom is changing for the better, Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ said on Tuesday.

“Citizens and investors must be able to feel this improvement through quicker transactions and simpler procedures,” the minister added in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During a visit to the Jordan Customs Department (JCD), where he met with a number of the department’s officials, Al-Ississ said that transforming work culture is a key responsibility, given the JCD’s role in “supporting and facilitating the economic process”, stressing the importance of the balance between that role and the preservation of economic security.

The minister reiterated the significance of the JCD’s role and efforts in combatting all forms of smuggling, and highlighted the need to incentivise investment and facilitate the movement of cargo across borders, as per His Majesty’s directives.

Al-Ississ said that the Ministry of Finance and its departments exist to serve citizens and the Kingdom professionally and in cooperation with other institutions.