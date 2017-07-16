You are here
Training held to promote women participation in elections
By JT - Jul 16,2017 - Last updated at Jul 16,2017
AMMAN — Al Hayat Centre for Civil Society Development (Rased) and the Lower House’s Women and Family Affairs Committee on Sunday held a training programme to promote women’s participation in the upcoming municipal and local council elections.
A group of women candidates, women rights activists and female MPs attended the event, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Head of the parliamentary committee Reem Abu Dalbouh called on women to have an active role in the mid-August polls, either by candidacy or vote, noting it would enhance female presence in the decision-making process. Women MPs stressed the importance of women’s presence in the municipal and local councils.
