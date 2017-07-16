You are here

Home » Local » Training held to promote women participation in elections

Training held to promote women participation in elections

By JT - Jul 16,2017 - Last updated at Jul 16,2017

AMMAN — Al Hayat Centre for Civil Society Development (Rased) and the Lower House’s Women and Family Affairs Committee on Sunday held a training programme to promote women’s participation in the upcoming municipal and local council elections.

A group of women candidates, women rights activists and female MPs attended the event, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Head of the parliamentary committee Reem Abu Dalbouh called on women to have an active role in the mid-August polls, either by candidacy or vote, noting it would enhance female presence in the decision-making process. Women MPs stressed the importance of women’s presence in the municipal and local councils.

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.