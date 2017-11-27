You are here
Trade balance deficit expands by 11.2%
By JT - Nov 27,2017 - Last updated at Nov 27,2017
AMMAN — The trade balance deficit rose by 11.2 per cent until September compared to the same period of last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.
According to the Department of Statistics (DoS), the total value of exports stood at JD3.890 billion with a drop of 2.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.
For the national exports, they amounted to JD3.290 billion, dropping by 0.1 per cent. The DoS said that the imports amounted to 10.604 billion until September, up by 5.6 per cent in comparison to the same period of 2016.
Jordan's main exports include textiles, potassium, phosphates, fertilisers, vegetables and pharmaceutical products.
