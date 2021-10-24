Tourism revenues up almost 40% in Q3 2021 — CBJ

Tourists visit the Roman Theatre in downtown Amman. The Central Bank of Jordan’s figures show that tourism revenues reached JD1.207 billion in Q3 of 2021 (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Tourism revenues in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 39.35 per cent to reach JD1.207 billion by the end of September compared with the decrease of 72.5 per cent during the January-September period of 2020, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said on Sunday.

Tourism has continued to improve for the sixth consecutive month, where tourism revenues in September increased by JD222.2 million to JD284.7 million compared with September 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing CBJ figures.

The bank attributed the hike to the improvement in the epidemiological situation and the number of vaccinated people in the Kingdom.

CBJ data showed an increase in the number of tourists in September by some 289,000 to around 319,600 tourists.

At a quarterly level, the number of tourists in the January-September period of 2021 went up by some 397,500 to 484,100 visitors, compared with the decline of 73.5 per cent during the same period of 2020.

Non-resident Jordanians comprised 47.4 per cent of the total tourism revenues, Arab tourists (excluding Gulf nationals) 25.3 per cent and Gulf tourists comprised 14 per cent.

Jordanians’ expenditures on tourism abroad in the January-September period of 2021 also went up by 98.6 per cent to JD437.6 million, compared with the 73.4 per cent drop in the same period of 2020, the CBJ added.