Touq, US official discuss avenues of cultural, student exchange

AMMAN — Higher Education Minister Muhyiddine Touq on Wednesday discussed historical relations and cooperation with United States Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce.

During the meeting held in Amman, Touq commended the Fulbright Programme of US grants and scholarships, noting that he was once enrolled in the programme himself, according to a ministry statement shared with The Jordan Times.

Touq voiced the ministry’s and Jordanian universities’ intent to increase the number of foreign students, particularly Americans, in the Kingdom through improving curriculum plans as well as creating new majors and programmes that fit the needs of the international labour market.

The ministry instructed Jordanian universities to encourage their high-achieving students in pursuing their education at the top 500 universities around the world, which include many US universities, Touq said, highlighting also the support given to encourage scientific research and the implementation of the highest academic standards to improve international rankings.

“There are three Jordanian universities currently listed among the top 600 in the world,” he was quoted in the statement as saying.

Touq also voiced Jordan’s intent to enlarge academic cooperation with the US.

Locally, the ministry is working on increasing the number of students enrolled in vocational education programmes at schools and universities, Touq noted, adding that “a lot of effort” is also being exerted in developing curricula for applied universities.

For her part, Royce said that the US continuously supports the Fulbright Programme, which is one of many cultural exchange programmes to the US that aims at improving intercultural communication and diplomatic relations between the US and other countries around the world.

The programme allows people to exchange knowledge and skills, and there are thousands of students enrolling each year in the MA, PhD and post-doctorate programmes as well, Royce said.

She also highlighted the “Stevens” programme, which, according to the statement, is an initiative that aims at boosting virtual exchange and online education among US youth and young people in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The programme aims to enhance language skills, especially writing and conversation, and offers a chance to look at cultures and issues related to young people around the world without having to travel.

She added that many Jordanians have taken part in the programme, hoping that more will follow suit in the future.