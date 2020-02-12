Touq, ambassador touch base on Jordanians studying at Hungarian universities

AMMAN — Minister of Higher Education Muhyiddine Touq on Wednesday met with Hungarian Ambassador to Jordan Csaba Czibere, who commended Jordanian-Hungarian relations and voiced his pride in the Jordanians studying at Hungarian universities.

During the meeting held at the ministry, Czibere commended the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah, describing them as "pivotal and impactful for Europe and the whole world", according to a Higher Education Ministry statement.

The envoy noted that around 1,000 male and female Jordanian students are pursuing various degrees in a number of majors at Hungarian universities, the statement said.

Touq thanked the Hungarian government and people for providing a safe and comfortable environment for the Jordanian students.

Touq and Czibere discussed preparations to nominate and select Jordanian students who will benefit from 400 available scholarships for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The statement noted that submissions for these scholarships closed on January 15, while submissions will close for IELTS, TOEFL and iBT scores on February 15.

The Hungarian authorities provided Jordan with a list of 1,783 students who submitted scholarship applications, the statement said.

The Higher Education Ministry in Jordan will nominate 560 students based on their IELTS, TOEFL and iBT scores, while the Hungarian side will select 400 of the students based on their criteria.