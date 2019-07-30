Top achievers, teachers received by King share stories behind success

AMMAN — Ahmad Tayeb, a General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) student and a cancer patient who took his examinations while recovering at the King Hussein Cancer Centre, expressed gratitude on Tuesday for the meeting held by His Majesty King Abdullah with high-achieving students and its role in raising the spirits of students who suffer from illnesses and disabilities.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, following the meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, Tayeb noted that the talks will help motivate students scheduled to sit for the next session.

Also received by His Majesty on Tuesday, Ahmad Othman, who achieved the highest Tawjihi results in the scientific stream this year with a perfect 100-per cent score, said that the support of his parents, hard work and time management helped him reach such an accomplishment, according to Petra.

For her part, Sally Lozi, the highest-achieving student from the literary stream, said that psychological support provided at school, and the trust of her parents and teachers was what enabled her to perform well, highlighting the various facilities provided by the Education Ministry for the comfort of students.

“I treat the students as my children; I provide them with the utmost care and spare no effort in creating a supportive learning environment, whether at school or at home,” Tawjihi teacher Yousef Bustanji, also attending the meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, told Petra.

Meanwhile, teacher Tasnim Saleh said that educators must play a positive role in providing their students with suitable condition, especially during times when they are struggling with test anxiety, according to Petra.