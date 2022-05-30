Tobacco industry one of world’s ‘worst polluters’ — WHO

By Maria Weldali - May 30,2022 - Last updated at May 30,2022

AMMAN — On World No Tobacco Day (WNTD), the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that the tobacco industry annually cuts down 600 million trees to produce cigarettes.

Celebrated annually on May 31, WNTD’s theme this year is “Protect the Environment”, shedding light on the many ways tobacco growing and manufacturing threatens the environment

“The harmful impact of the tobacco industry on the environment is vast as growing tobacco adds unnecessary pressure to our planet’s already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems,” according to the WHO.

The WHO noted that tobacco smoke contributes to higher air pollution levels and includes three types of greenhouse gases. Additionally, the WHO showed that tobacco growing can poison the environment with chemicals, toxic waste and microplastics.

On Twitter, the WHO wrote that tobacco is among the “worst polluters” in the world, causing deforestation, air pollution, water waste and littered beaches.

Speaking with The Jordan Times on Monday, Jordanian environmental specialist Hanaa Rateb said that it is necessary to draw more attention to not only the health risks associated with smoking, but also to the tobacco industry’s “detrimental impact” on the environment.

“Cigarette butts are made of plastic and we see them everywhere. Cigarettes are the most littered item in the world,” she added.

She also pointed out that Jordan needs stricter policies, due to being among the countries with the highest smoking rates in the world.

In 2021, a study issued by the Ministry of Health and the WHO, showed that over 66 per cent of Jordanian men and 17 per cent of Jordanian women are smokers. Furthermore, the study revealed that 78.8 per cent of adults are exposed to secondhand smoking.

Fifty-six per cent of the tobacco-related deaths are among people below the age of 70, the study added, noting that the average monthly expenditure on cigarettes is over JD60 per each smoker.