Their Majesties, Crown Prince in Davos for WEF meeting

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and Her Majesty Queen Rania, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, arrived Monday in Switzerland to take part in the January 23-26 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

On the sidelines of the forum, themed "Creating a shared future in a fractured world", His Majesty is scheduled to hold meetings with a number of leaders and representatives of states, according to a Royal Court statement.

He will meet with King Felipe VI of Spain, King Philippe of Belgium, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and several PMs.

The King is also scheduled to join the Fareed Zakaria-hosted TV show on CNN.

The forum is expected to be attended by 3,000 participants from 100 countries, including 70 leaders of countries, 38 leaders of international organisations, and several global business leaders, economists, policymakers and celebrities.

The meeting this year aims to find ways to reaffirm international cooperation on crucial shared interests, such as international security, the environment and the global economy.

The World Economic Forum is an independent international organisation committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

The forum is held annually in Davos and periodically in some countries, including Jordan, which hosted the gathering nine times, the most recent of which was in May 2017.