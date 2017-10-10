You are here

Home » Local » ‘Terror gangs target youth by exploiting social media’

‘Terror gangs target youth by exploiting social media’

By JT - Oct 10,2017 - Last updated at Oct 10,2017

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Monday said that "terrorist gangs are exploiting social media networks by primarily targeting the youth", the Jordanian News Agency, Petra, reported. 

In his remarks at “the 14th meeting for Arab capitals’ youth”, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, noted that Jordan faces challenges related to terrorism and its "extremist gangs, by adapting a three-dimensional strategy: military, security and ideology".

Held under the title “Arab youth and fighting terrorism and extremism”, the conference was opened by Prime Minister Hani Mulki at the Hussein Youth City on Sunday.

During the opening ceremony, Mulki stressed that Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, presented a clear vision and strategy to combat terrorism and extremism in its various forms.

The PM emphasised that "this vision and strategy focuses on moral values that is based on brotherhood, forgiveness, love and the acceptance of others".  

"These values are derived from Islam and from all humanistic principles" which is a far cry from hate speech, incitement and superiority and violence that terrorists pursue.

up
10 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Deserved recognition

Monday 09 October 2017

The transformation of Jerusalem

Oct 09, 2017

What makes a great leader?

Oct 09, 2017

The right approach

Oct 09, 2017

Spain’s crisis, Europe’s opportunity

Oct 09, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.