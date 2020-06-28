Tech and transparency: Businesses adopt resilience strategies to stay afloat

AMMAN — Sustaining a severe blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingdom’s businesses have adopted simple means of resilience in an attempt to make the most out of this unprecedented crisis.

“Even though the opportunities are narrow, the crisis has taught us to learn and do new things beyond our expectations,” Salma Ali, the general manager of a fitness and lifestyle centre, told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

The “secret”, Ali said, is creating and sustaining a welcoming environment that revolves around peoples’ needs. “The recovery strategy must take into consideration customers’ convenience, because a loyal member has an impact on both existing and potential subscribers,” she added.

Throughout the crisis, the public “has been bombarded with a constant flow of red flags and stress-inducing news and headlines”, leaving many fearful of contracting the virus, she noted.

“Therefore, we have established a new business environment to provide immediate and fast customer support by developing our professional and personal presence,” Ali said.

As business owners and managers make tough decisions in order to keep their businesses afloat and avoid bankruptcy amid the ongoing economic downturn, the “simplest” way to move forward is “to tell the truth and be utterly transparent”, the general manager continued.

She highlighted the role of technology in helping business owners promote their work, share their stories and establish their brands as “the-go-to sources” for work related to their niches.

Meanwhile, Noor Manaseer, an instructor at an educational institute, said that “all teachers and instructors” have tried to stay connected with their students, particularly during lockdown, aiming to show their compassion and support.

Mirroring the opinions of other teachers, Manaseer said that “the right action plan during this time of uncertainty should be based on creating a community of knowledge and partnership”, in addition to focusing on technological tools that enable teachers to record lessons.

“The institute currently has face-to-face lectures as well as online tutoring lessons. The price of the lectures also decreased to keep the business running,” Manaseer said.

Social media platforms, she added, have helped teachers keep their students informed regarding any updates on safety measures and new courses.

Maria Al Malak, an accountant and jewellery designer, said that, in order to keep her private business up and running, she has offered her customers discounts and free deliveries for a limited time.

“It is my second source of income, but still it is important so I tried to boost my profits by working on my social media platforms and by making special pieces,” Malak told The Jordan Times on Sunday.