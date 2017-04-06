You are here
Syria chemical attack amplifies need for political solution — spokesperson
By JT - Apr 06,2017 - Last updated at Apr 06,2017
AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday condemned Tuesday's attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib that killed innocent victims including women and children, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the attack should prompt the international community to shoulder its "humanitarian and moral responsibilities" to find the assailants and punish them, noting that targeting innocent civilians, regardless of the perpetrator or the motives, amplifies the need for a political solution.
Momani, who is also the government's spokesperson, urged international condemnation of "such criminal acts and enforcement of international bans on destructive weapons".
He also called on influential players to use peaceful means to pressure all the parties involved in the crisis to resume the Geneva talks and the Astana meetings to reach a political solution as soon as possible to bring an end to the six-year suffering of Syrians.
Air strikes killed at least 18 people and wounded dozens in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on Tuesday the Syrian Observatory for Human rights said.
