Suspect in Maan fatal shooting in police custody

By Rana Husseini - May 21,2022 - Last updated at May 21,2022

AMMAN — The Criminal Court prosecutor on Saturday began questioning a man who reportedly shot and killed a man in Maan last week, official sources said.

The victim died after being struck by a bullet from a machine gun on May 16 in Maan city, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col Amer Sartawi said.

“The suspect reportedly fled the area and a special police task force was formed to investigate the incident,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, according to Sartawi.

On Friday, the police official maintained, “the suspect's whereabouts was located by the special force and he was arrested without any major incident,” Sartawi said.

The special force also located a machinegun “which we believe was used in the murder,” Sartawi added.

In his initial testimony to police, a second official source said, the suspect stated that “he shot the victim with a machinegun over old feuds”.

The machinegun was sent to the crime lab for a ballistic match, according to the second senior source.

Blood and tissue samples were also taken from the victim and sent to the crime lab for further testing, the second official source told The Jordan Times.

The criminal court prosecutor is expected to level manslaughter charges against the suspect, the second source said.

The suspect was ordered detained at a correctional and rehabilitation facility for 14 days pending further investigations, the second source said.