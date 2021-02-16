Study sheds light on prevalence of obesity in Jordan

AMMAN — Lack of awareness and little physical activity are the major reasons behind obesity in Jordan, according to the Society for Combating Obesity.

Jordan comes in fifth place in global obesity rates for men and women, according to a study conducted by the society.

Moreover, the society also highlighted a US study by Bloomberg, which showed that Jordanian women come second only to Egyptian women in the rates of obesity worldwide.

The society’s study quoted President of the National Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Genetics in Amman Kamel Ajlouni as saying that the prevalence of obesity in Jordan is significantly higher than the global average.

Ajlouni added that the rates of metabolic disorders in Jordanians including diabetes, blood pressure and obesity are also alarmingly high.

“Lack of physical activity and other unhealthy habits are the main reasons behind obesity in Jordan,” President of the Society of Combating Obesity Rahmeh Abu Mahfouz said.

She noted that lack of health awareness regarding nutrition and caloric intake is a major obstacle in the way of fighting obesity. “We must encourage walking among Jordanians again,” Mahfouz said.

The misuse of certain medications could also contribute to developing obesity, especially when it comes to allergy medicines and cortisone,” Abu Mahfouz said, pointing that several psychological factors play a role as well.

No more than 3 per cent of obesity cases are hereditary, she said.