State Security Court examines 20 terror cases

By JT - Sep 12,2017 - Last updated at Sep 12,2017

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Tuesday looked into 20 cases related to terrorism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the session, SSC listened to a number of statements from prosecution witnesses.

The court charged an alleged terrorist group of 16 people, who already had criminal records, with using automatic weapon that led to the death of a person, planning terrorist actions, carrying terrorist acts using automatic weapons and explosives, in addition to consuming narcotics.

The alleged terrorist group, led by a woman, allegedly executed terrorist acts against police in Aqaba, using weapons and handmade grenades last March with the aim of spreading fear among citizens, according to Petra.

The alleged terrorist acts were carried out when police raided a house to arrest a dangerous suspect. The group then responded, using violent means against the security forces.

If found guilty, defendants will face penalties ranging from death by hanging and life imprisonment.

The court adjourned the session until next week to enable the defendants to appoint lawyers.