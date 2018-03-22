Stakeholders launch plan to implement UN decision on women, security and peace

AMMAN — Stakeholders on Wednesday launched a national Jordanian plan to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, security and peace.

A ceremony was organised on the occasion, attended by Minister of the Interior Samir Mubaidin on behalf of Prime Minister Hani Mulki and representatives from the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (UN Women).

Security General for the JNCW Salma Nims said that the implementation of resolution 1325 and other subsequent decisions during the years 2018-2021 comes in response to security and military challenges and their implications, and reflects the faith and commitment of the state to respecting human rights and strengthening the understanding of justice and equality that Jordan is committed to achieving through a number of national frameworks.

Of those national frameworks that aim to address issues of gender equality and human rights are the national strategy for Jordanian women (2013-2018), and the comprehensive national plan for human rights (2016-2025) that aim to engage women in the process to protect them against conflict in order to build and strengthen permanent security and stability in the Kingdom.

Ziad Sheikh, representative of UN Women emphasised that the implementation of the national plan to apply the resolution requires a consistant political will to translate the stipulations of the resolution as facts on the ground.

For his part, Finnish Ambassador to Lebanon and Jordan Matti Lassila stressed the importance of recognising women as equal partners and important political forces in the fields of security and peacebuilding.

Representative of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Yousef Al Khatib emphasised that Jordanian society is distinguished by its stability and relative tolerance in a region plagued by conflict.

He pointed out that the implementation of UN resolution is necessary to demonstrate the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving security and achieving gender equality, as well as increasing the participation of women in peacebuilding efforts.

It is important, he said, to meet the needs of women in terms of security, particularly in regards to the Syrian crisis.

Ahmed Kafawin, the chief of the Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate in the Ministry of the Interior underlined the efforts of the Kingdom to address the refugee crisis and the situation of women and girls in particular, noting that these endeavours represent an incentive to donors to increase their support for the Kingdom.

The ceremony included two discussion sessions on efforts to implement the national plan that were attended by representatives from the government, security and military sectors and civil society institutions.

At the conclusion of the event, Nims reviewed a roadmap and future steps for implementing the resolution through the national plan, including provisions of necessary funding in accordance with the timeframe of the blueprint, stating that the JNCW will work as a secretariat for implementation, while a joint ministerial committee will oversee progress in the process, in addition to the involvement of all other groups who contributed to drafting the national plan.