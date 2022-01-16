SSC maternity insurance ‘true protection for working women’ — beneficiary

AMMAN — Throughout 2021, a total of 11,000 women in Jordan benefitted from the Social Security Corporation’s (SSC) maternity insurance, totaling around JD12.393 million, according to the SSC.

Some 10,000 women benefitted from the SSC’s maternity insurance in 2020, with an overall amount of JD11,354, according to a SSC statement made available to The Jordan Times on Sunday.

Female subscribers are entitled to receive maternity benefits equivalent to the last wage registered in the SSC at the start of the maternity leave, following the Jordanian Labour Law that grants female workers 10 weeks paid maternity leave, provided they have a social insurance record of no less than six successive months through their work in the private sector, the SSC stated.

“Maternity insurance is essential, it helps working women stay in the workforce and promotes their economic participation,” Heba Asad, a new mother, told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

Asad noted that if she did not have a SSC subscription, she would not have been encouraged to have her child now, noting that maternity insurance protects women’s employment during pregnancy.

Abeer Baha’a, who works as a hairdresser in Amman, told The Jordan Times: “It is a relief to have maternity insurance, because it provides true protection for working women”.

She added that the insurance “addresses discrimination against women in hiring and the labour market”.