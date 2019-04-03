Speaker touts progress of Jordanian-Iraqi relations at parliamentary forum

AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh on Wednesday said that the progress in Jordanian-Iraqi relations has encouraged MPs to continue their efforts aimed at facilitating the implementation of signed agreements and speeding up efforts to signs others.

Attending a Jordanian-Iraqi parliamentary forum, tilted: “Towards wide horizons for economic integration”, Tarawneh said that future tasks require cooperation and unified stances, through which both countries can overcome challenges to realise envisioned economic integration, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Iraq has suffered from terrorism for a long time, yet through its unity it has managed to defeat it, the speaker added.

He noted that the success of the political process, the formation of the government and the unification of Iraqi components under one banner were the first steps towards the rebuilding process in Iraq.

Tarawneh added that the resumption of economic agreements between the two governments was clear evidence of Jordan and Iraq’s’ “deep-rooted” ties.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri stressed that Amman and Baghdad have the will to realise tangible progress in their relations in all fields.

Hammouri said that agreements between the two countries entail joint benefits which aim to positively reflect on both peoples.

Iraq’s Chargé d’Affaires in Amman Khalid Khaizaran stressed that bilateral ties have witnessed a qualitative leap at all levels thanks to visits and several meetings between both countries’ officials.

During a working session on the energy and transport sectors on the sidelines of the forum, Transport Minister Anmar Khasawneh announced that an agreement to allow either country’s empty trucks to enter the other country without a permit was now in effect.

Khasawneh added that Jordan has started issuing six-month visas, which can be used more than once, for large groups of Iraqi transporters. Jordan is also working on increasing the number of weekly flights to Iraq from 16 to 20.