Some 190 customer complaints lodged against travel agencies in first half of 2019

AMMAN — Around 240 complaints have been filed against travel agencies during the first half of 2019, the Jordan Society of Tourism and Travel Agents (JSTA) told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

The association received around 190 complaints against travel agents and offices from customers, while some 50 complaints were filed by agents against other travel agencies, all of which involved bookings and trip delays, according to JSTA President Mohammad Samih.

The JSTA has a committee that deals with complaints and follows up on them to take measures against violating offices and agents, Samih said, noting that agents get a chance to pledge to not commit new violations. If agents do commit another violation after the warning then they risk their office being closed.

If a travel agency is closed, it remains shut down until it rectifies its actions and amends the violations it made, after which they get to practice their work normally, the association president said, adding that unlicensed agents who work illegally are subject to a fine between JD1,000 and JD10,000, and are closed by the Tourism Police.

Samih highlighted the importance of protecting citizens from travel agents committing violations that damage the reputation of the entire sector. He added that the association is always open for people to file complaints against any travel agents violating laws and regulations.

In 2018, some 84 Jordanian travel agencies were closed; 42 offices were closed for violations and 27 for failing to renew their licence due to financial difficulties, JSTA Treasury Secretary Kamal Abu Diab told The Jordan Times in December last year.

Out of the 42 offices shuttered for violations, 20 were illegally registered or licensed. Violations also included breaking contracts with clients, such as changing the classification of booked hotels or not booking return flight tickets, the secretary said at the time.