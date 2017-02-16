Several arrested for suspected corruption in public office

AMMAN — The transparency and anti-corruption prosecutor general on Thursday ordered the detention of the head of a department within Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), as well as his assistant, for corruption suspicions.

The two suspects, who were responsible for issuing professional licences in GAM’s Jubeiha District, were ordered to be detained for 14 days, pending investigation.

Arrested for suspected fraud and asking for bribes, the two GAM employees were being held at the Juweideh Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) on Wednesday arrested the two suspects and confiscated a number of documents.

The prosecutor also ordered the detention, for suspected forgery, of the former director of the Ruseifa labour directorate for 14 days, pending investigation.

The arrest of the official, along with three other employees at the office, came as the result of field visits conducted by JIACC personnel tasked with pursuing corruption at government agencies.

The government has referred 30 cases of suspected corruption to the JIACC, including cases related to counterfeiting work permits issued by several labour directorates.

Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Saturday called on JIACC to swiftly process the graft files the government had referred to it, pledging any required support to accelerate the commission’s work on these files.

If convicted, the suspects’ photos and names will be published for the public, in line with the provisions of the relevant laws, Mulki noted during a meeting with the agency’s President Mohammad Allaf.