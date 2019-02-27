Sentence upheld for man convicted of attempted murder

By Rana Husseini - Feb 27,2019 - Last updated at Feb 27,2019

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld an October Criminal Court ruling sentencing a 22-year-old man to over six years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man over a video game in Amman in November 2017.

The court declared the defendant guilty of attempting to murder his friend on November 3, and handed him six years and eight months in prison.

The defendant was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the tribunal decided to reduce his sentence after the victim’s family dropped charges against him.

Court papers said the victim met the defendant inside a video game shop and they had an argument over video games.

“The argument became heated and the defendant drew a switchblade and stabbed the victim repeatedly with it,” according to court documents.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent several operations that saved his life, the court papers added.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures when sentencing the defendant and he deserved the verdict he received.

The Court of Cassation judges were Mohammad Ibrahim, Naji Zubi, Majed Azab, Bassem Mubeidin and Yassin Abdullat.