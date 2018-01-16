You are here
Sentence reduced by half for Syrian who hid drugs in camp caravan
By Rana Husseini - Jan 16,2018 - Last updated at Jan 16,2018
AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Tuesday handed down a Syrian refugee a reduced sentence after convicting him for the possession of illegal narcotics at his caravan in Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq.
The man, in his late 20s, was first sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay JD10,000 in fines after being convicted of stashing illegal narcotics in his caravan inside the camp.
However, the SSC tribunal decided to reduce the sentence and fine to half “to give the defendant a second chance in life”, a senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.
The court said the defendant had hidden some 23,000 Captagon pills with the intent of selling them.
However, the defendant was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Department agents who received a tip-off that he “had the pills in his possession and was planning to sell it”, the court papers said.
Captagon is a synthetic stimulant similar to amphetamines. Although banned in most countries in the 1980s, illegally produced and smuggled Captagon is a commonly used drug in the Middle East, according to web sources.
Tuesday verdict will automatically be reviewed by the Court of Cassation within the next 30 days.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Cassation Court has upheld a March State Security Court (SSC) ruling sentencing a man to 10 years in prison after convicting him
AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Wednesday sentenced 11 people to hard labour ranging between three and five years for promoting te
AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a May State Security Court (SSC) ruling handing down two men reduced sentences after convicting th
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Opinion
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment