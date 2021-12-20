Senate president calls for holding Arab economic summit

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Sunday stressed the need for Arab parliaments to play a more effective role in serving the people and addressing the nation's challenges, especially the issues of poverty, unemployment, economic development and political disputes.

Fayez remarks came during his meeting with Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Assoumi and an accompanying delegation on Sunday to discuss regional issues and bolstering Arab parliamentary work, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the priority of Arab parliamentary work should focus at the current stage on finding Arab economic integration, with the aim of achieving comprehensive economic development, highlighting the necessity of forming an Arab economic union.

Fayez underlined the need for holding an Arab economic summit parallel to the political summit, with the participation of businesspeople and representatives of economic sectors, with the aim of crystallising a project for an Arab economic union.

He referred to the economic and social challenges facing Jordan due to the surrounding conditions, regional conflicts, the Syrian refugee crisis and the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Jordan is carrying out reforms in various political and economic fields to overcome challenges, enhance participation in political life, advance the role of women and youth, and provide a dignified life for all people.

Meanwhile, Assoumi valued the stances and efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah aimed at promoting joint Arab action, bringing peace to the region and ending political conflicts, appreciating His Majesty’s support towards Palestine and his continuous endeavours to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause in a way that grants Palestinians their rights and ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Also on Sunday, Lower House Speaker AbdulKarim Dughmi met Assoumi, where they stressed the importance of coordinating and unifying Arab parliamentary efforts in support of the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites.

They expressed their aspirations for the success of the work of the Arab Parliament in Amman, which was chosen to be the first Arab capital in which the meetings of the Arab Parliament will be held.