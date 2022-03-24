Senate passes draft political parties law

You are here

By JT - Mar 24,2022 - Last updated at Mar 24,2022

AMMAN — The Senate on Thursday approved the Lower House’s decision to pass the draft political parties law, as amended by the Upper House, to be referred to His Majesty King Abdullah for ratification and publication in the Official Gazette. 

The Senate also approved the draft Cities and Villages Development law, as referred from the Lower House, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

 

