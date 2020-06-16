Senate, healing bank to cooperate on health, heritage preservation programmes

The Senate's Health, Environment and Population Committee and its Tourism and Heritage Committee signed two agreements with the Jordanian Healing and Health Bank on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Senate's Health, Environment and Population Committee and its Tourism and Heritage Committee on Tuesday signed two agreements with the Jordanian Healing and Health Bank.

The agreements aim at implementing national programmes and projects specialised in comprehensive healthcare and Jordanian heritage preservation, in addition to utilising social media to hold seminars, workshops, lectures and events across the Kingdom on a number of health-related topics, including medical tourism.

The agreements were signed by Senate Secretary General Ali Zyoud and Chairman of the Administrative Board of the Health Bank Ashraf Kilani, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Head of the Health, Environment and Population Committee Yousef Qassous said that the agreement meets the needs of the current phase, which requires joint action between public- and private-sector institutions in the health field to provide top-notch services to citizens. He stressed the importance of uniting the efforts of institutions and individuals to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head of the Tourism and Heritage Committee Ghazi Abu Hassan indicated that the bank has presented several ideas for development programmes and projects that aim to contribute to preserving Jordanian heritage.

Kilani underlined that the agreements will “reflect positively” on the level of the bank's services in the field of comprehensive healthcare for vulnerable groups across the Kingdom.

The Jordanian Healing and Health Bank provides free healthcare to patients who are unable to pay for treatment by ensuring a minimum level of protection from diseases and promoting positive, healthy lifestyles according to international standards. It works to raise health awareness through a variety of educational programmes and projects, according to Petra.