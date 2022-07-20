Seminar overviews importance of reading, role of libraries

In this image grab from a video, speakers are seen during a seminar organised by the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation on Tuesday

AMMAN — Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation on Tuesday held its sixth annual seminar, titled “Libraries as an Engine of Change: Towards a Society of Readers”, with the participation of local and international experts.

In the first session of the seminar titled “Mechanisms to Promote the Habit of Reading in Society”, conducted by Director of Jabal Amman Publishers Sinan Sweis, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar noted that promoting reading is essential to Jordan’s prosperity.

“Reading is a comprehensive and integrated act that relates to our vision of cultural, developmental, economic and political action, as culture and education intersect with politics, economy, scientific research, creativity and innovation,” she said.

Moreover, Najjar highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts and partnerships between civil society institutions and international partners as well as institutions of the private and public sectors to create a society of readers, “as they all carry that responsibility”.

She also noted that there are many promising cultural initiative and civil society movements that promote reading in various governorates in Jordan.

CEO of the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation Valentina Kassisieh reviewed the various cultural activities and programmes implemented by the library and pointed out the various challenges that hinder the promotion of reading in Jordan, including the high prices of books, the short opening hours of a large number of libraries and their lack of events and activities that attract visitors.

She also discussed the lack of access to public libraries in some areas in Jordan, noting that there’s a young man from Mafraq who visits Shoman Foundation every week just to borrow a book.

As part of a plan to increase the number of libraries in Jordan, Shoman has recently opened a branch in Zarqa and they’re about to open another one in Al Muqabalain in Amman before the end of the year, according to Kassisieh, who noted that Shoman receives 350,000 visitors a year.

Both Najjar and Kassisieh agreed on the importance of cooperation between the ministry and all concerned entities in Jordan to arrive at “a national strategy for reading”.

In the second session titled “Promoting Reading: The Silent Senaissance Towards a Flourishing Country”, Diana Carolina Rey Quintero, Executive Director of Fundalectura, a non-profit organisation concerned with the social and cultural development of Colombia, discussed the organisation’s work in promoting reading in a multiethnic and multicultural society, listing its various challenges, impacts, initiatives and learned lessons.

In the third session, titled “How to Create a Solid Link between Reading and Learning that is Attractive to Members of Society”, Assistant Chief Executive at the National Library Board (NLB) in Singapore Catherine Lau spoke of NLB’s journey, focusing on reading as an essential tool for lifelong learning.